Fashion is in real flux right now and while positive progress is being made, it’s not happening at the pace it should. As a prominent and change-making voice in the industry, where does Carlos see the path to true evolution beginning? "I speak a lot about diversity in fashion and I fear that I may be going in circles on the topic because ultimately we’ll need to exact initiatives to change shit," Carlos says. "So I’ve been thinking deeply about what that looks like, and I think it’s no longer the onus of POCs in the biz to speak up, but rather white folks to step down and start giving up power. If fashion says it wants more inclusivity and diversity that means we’ll need more POCs as editors-in-chief or photographers, stylists, directors, writers writing cover stories, etc. That’s what that looks like. Are my white allies willing to do that, is the question. That’s the change I want to see."