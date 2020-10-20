Your Ideal Job, According To Your Midheaven Zodiac Sign

Astrology buffs know that the stars can tell you a lot about who you are — especially if you delve deeper than your basic sun signs. There's your rising sign, your moon sign, your house signs, and more that can help you decipher your life's trajectory and your personality. Your midheaven sign, which is actually an angle on your chart located at the cusp of your tenth house, can also tell you what your career looks like and how you find success.
"The midheaven is the 10th house of one’s birth chart," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29. "It represents our public life, standing, and career goals. More importantly, it describes our purpose in life and what we can give to society."
Along with career goals, it also represents your most outer self, your connection with the world, your purpose in this lifetime, your achievements, and your aspirations. "It's not necessarily where we make our most success or our most money, but it is where we will find the most success and where we will feel more fulfilled," explains Alexandria Lettman, the resident astrologer for The SoulUnity, a healing collective. "It could be your side hustle rather than your job."
Learning how your midheaven sign relates to your professional life and how you find fulfillment can be eye-opening. To find yours, use a site like cafeastrology.com to create your birth chart (you'll need your birth day, birth time, and birth place), then look for what sign is in your 10th house or midheaven. Then keep reading for some information that might help you plan your career path.