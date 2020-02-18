London Fashion Week AW20 is well under way, with stellar shows from some of the city's most exciting and innovative designers. From Shrimps, which returned to the schedule with a royal family-inspired show, to queen of colour Roksanda, whose show drew an A-list front row, via Molly Goddard, who brought teen spirit and tulle, it's been a thrilling season so far.
With sustainability the central topic of conversation in fashion right now (and rightly so) and the coronavirus outbreak stopping emerging talent like ASAI from showing on schedule (the Fashion East graduate's factory was forcibly shut down by the Chinese government), it's a strange time for the British fashion industry.
One thing, however, that London Fashion Week is always able to do is remind us of the joy and creativity of personal style. Ahead, see how influencers, editors and showgoers clashed prints, remixed colour combos and gave us unexpected but totally brilliant get-ups. Here's the best street style from AW20.