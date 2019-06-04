13 Regal Ways To Rock Your Locs This Wedding Season

Even though it's 2019, there are still plenty of cultural stereotypes surrounding locs — including the lie that they aren't glamorous enough for special events. Well, critics be damned. Locs are just as gorgeous as a shiny blowout or Hollywood curls... and just as versatile as well.
You can twist locs into a bun or wear them in a ponytail. You can pull them back into a half-up, half-down style or add sparkling accessories. There's no limit to the ways you can shape locs when you're trying to dress them up. Need proof? Check out styles worn by Jourdan Dunn, Lena Waithe, and more Hollywood beauties, ahead.