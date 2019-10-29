Jonathan Adler Dropped New Graphic-Chic Home Styles On Amazon

There are few things we find more thrilling than on-point home collaborations that take elevated brands to accessible and affordable levels. Case in point: Jonathan Adler's exclusive home collection for Amazon, Now House.
The iconic designer, author, and potter's funky-chic decor to furniture line debuted on the mega online-shopping destination last October in an eye-catching range of pastel colours. And now, on its year anniversary, we can shop 45 striking black & white geo additions to its already stylish lineup. Adler's refreshed releases range from familiar serving trays to sharp geometric side tables and retro accent pieces, but all dressed up in new graphic styles.
Scroll ahead to shop our favourite of these Now House designs in all their black, white, and gray-shade glory.
