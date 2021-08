That’s a good question. It’s knowing what the boundaries of the role are. We are not certified therapists . Especially because if someone goes into state of being triggered, they need to be pulled out of that environment into a safer environment. What’s important for us is that we are trained in Mental Health First Aid , and we have training that is trauma aware, so then we can help the minute that there's a mental health crisis. In film, actors will volunteer information regarding background, and that kind of information stays with us unless we have their consent to share it. I had an actor say, ‘I can't have a hand on my hair’ or ‘I really need some people out of my eye-line.’ We're trying to mitigate risk as much as possible. Mental health is so different person to person.