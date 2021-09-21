Found: The Comfiest Chairs to WFH In

If your head, shoulders, lower back, and butt aren’t currently killing you, then you're probably reading this from the comfort of a supportive seat — and following the uncrossed legs, 90/90 rule like a posture pro. The transitional road to working remotely has had its bumps, and one that we’re currently still navigating is physical body support. To help combat the destruction of our backs as we WFH, we went on a virtual quest for top-rated desk chairs stamped with reviewer-comfort seals of approval.
Ahead, the bestselling ergonomic buys, structured to rescue your tight hips and sore butt bones from sad sunken-in couch cushions or questionably old mattress fates. We found everything from no-frills options that will make you feel like you’re back in-office again (seems almost nice at this point, no?) to fancier styles that will fit right in with your farmhouse decor — and even an insanely tricked-out seating situation chosen by hardcore gamers.
