Fresh hair colour and new seasons go hand in hand — don't @ us. And it's never been more evident in Hollywood, where celebs are lining up for dramatic hair transformations right in time for sunny skies and better weather. Hilary Duff gets this. After the actress went full-blown platinum last November, she's welcoming spring with a warmer, lower-maintenance shade of blonde.
"After going 'winter white,' we decided to turn Hilary's colour into 'sunlight' for spring and shooting Younger," says her colourist Nikki Lee of Nine Zero One salon. "She’s now a slightly rooted golden blonde with a little extra length added for fun!"
Duff's new hair colour is the opposite of the chocolate brown hues that have been popping up around L.A., but — you gotta admit — she does make a compelling case for post-winter highlights (and extensions).
