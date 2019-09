Replace Your Texture Spray With Spray Wax This Summer

You might have been in diapers in the '80s , but you can still thank the decade for the bushy brow and colourful eyeshadow trends you love today, as well as something less desirable we like to call "hairspray anxiety." For years, an aerosol can to the head meant crunchy, sticky, rock-hard buildup that no brush could get though, so many of us developed an innate fear of over-spraying anything in our hair.