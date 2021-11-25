Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off sitewide during Glossier's Black Friday sale! No promo code necessary.
As the big day inches closer – ahem, that would be Black Friday — we've been hard at work reporting on the need-to-know sales beauty and fashion to home essentials that are actually worth whipping out your credit card for. One event that delivers every year is the Glossier Black Friday sale — also known as the only time a year where the entire site is 20% off. Everything from the brand's cult-favourite brow gel to its hot new holiday sets are eligible for this big-deal discount. Here's the fine print: From 7 a.m. (EST) on Thursday, November 25 through 11:59 p.m. (PST) on Monday, Nov. 29, the entire Glossier site is on sale for Black Friday sale. That's 20% off — no code needed. Gift cards are excluded from the promotion.
To stretch (concealer) the Cyber Week savings even further, Glossier also unveiled five brand-spanking-new, limited-edition, Black-Friday-weekend-only specials that bundle the brand's most popular products together in sets. Below, find the exclusive Glossier Black Friday sale kits worth excusing yourself from work early to score.
Lash Slick + Boy Brow
Feathery lashes and fluffy brows: The foundation of any minimal makeup look. This dynamic pairing of two Glossier fan-fave products allows you to spend less time on your face and more time taking on the world.
Milky Jelly Cleanser + Super Bounce + Priming Moisturizer Rich + Moon Mask
Winter weather be like, brrr amirite? Treat your skin to some TLC with this four-piece routine of ultra-hydrating skincare goodies.
Beauty Bag + Futuredew + Balm Dotcom + Milky Jelly Cleanser
Take your beauty routine on the go with three of Glossier's essential glow-getters — a gentle face wash, serum-oil hybrid, and dewy balm — encased in a super chic travel pouch.
Perfecting Skin Tint + Skywash + Cloud Paint + Lash Slick
Glossier-ify your makeup routine with this value set of barely-there foundation, soft matte liquid eyeshadow, luminous blush, and lengthening mascara.
Hand Cream + Glossier You
This duo of Glossier's award-winning perfume and decadent hand cream is one gift the fragrance fanatic in your life would love to see under the tree.
