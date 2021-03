Glossier Just Launched The Makeup Bag Of Your Dreams

World, meet Beauty Bag , the big sis to the startup's beloved pink bubble pouches. It's roomy — not too roomy that it's monopolizing precious sink space — but is tall enough to fit full-size bottles of cleanser, moisturizer, sunscreen, and eye cream, with space left over. Oh, and for the accident-prone among us (*raises hand*), the bag itself is crafted from a water-resistant coated cotton so you won't ruin it when you knock over your bottle of Futuredew