Story from Beauty

Proof That French Braids Are Always A Good Idea For Summer

Megan Decker
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images.
There are few hairstyles as romantic as a French braid. The right over-under plait basically begs to be styled with a floral maxi dress, worn while you're barefoot in the grass on a warm Saturday evening, watching the sunset with a glass of rosé — or at least dreaming of such a scenario wherever you are.
If you're inspired to bring the lost-but-not-forgotten French braid back into your look, you'll find endless inspiration in the guide ahead. From polished fishtail variations to the beachy boho milkmaid vibe (á la a summer-perfect Kate Bosworth), click on for the French braid looks we're inspired to try for summer 2019 — any of which will get you to that idyllic summer night as fast as your arm muscles allow.
Related Stories
Beyoncé's Mom Trimmed Her Hair
Hilary Duff Brings Back Her Lizzie McGuire Haircut
15 Natural Hairstyles To Try This Summer

More from Hair