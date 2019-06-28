Proof That French Braids Are Always A Good Idea For Summer

There are few hairstyles as romantic as a French braid. The right over-under plait basically begs to be styled with a floral maxi dress, worn while you're barefoot in the grass on a warm Saturday evening, watching the sunset with a glass of rosé — or at least dreaming of such a scenario wherever you are.
If you're inspired to bring the lost-but-not-forgotten French braid back into your look, you'll find endless inspiration in the guide ahead. From polished fishtail variations to the beachy boho milkmaid vibe (á la a summer-perfect Kate Bosworth), click on for the French braid looks we're inspired to try for summer 2019 — any of which will get you to that idyllic summer night as fast as your arm muscles allow.