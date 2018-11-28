How To Get Beyoncé's Foilyage Highlights

In the past year alone, a naturally-brunette Beyoncé has experimented with a dizzying array of blondes — including cream soda blonde, honey blonde, and caramel blonde — and her hair has never looked damaged, not once. Sure, we could chalk it up to Beyoncé magic, but the truth is, her ever-evolving hair colour comes courtesy of foilyage, a lightening technique that minimizes damage, according to her longtime colourist Rita Hazan.
The hybridized hair colouring method fuses the effortless, grown out look of balayage with the precision of traditional foil highlights. And the gentler way to colour is as versatile as Bey herself: "The technique can be adapted for different looks and colours," Hazan says, including all-over colour or low-key highlights near the face.
Ready for the best part? With smart execution, foilyage highlights look fresh for months — a budget and time-preserving godsend for those of us constantly on the run like Queen Bey. Ahead, Hazan shares her best tips to stay golden, raven, and everything in between, all without sacrificing hair health.