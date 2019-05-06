Fanny Packs Are Still A Thing — & These Ones Are On Sale

Belt bags — alternatively known as bum bags and fanny packs — have been trending for a while, and they’re not going anywhere soon. For spring/summer 2019, there were refined-leather versions on the runways at Burberry, Givenchy, and Fendi, and sportier fabric takes were released by everyone from Nike to Isabel Marant.
If you’ve finally decided to embrace the belt bag this season, there are two main factors to consider before making your purchase. First, the material. There are generally two looks when it comes to these bags: leather (and leather-look) styles tend to be more luxe and polished, while designs made of nylon or other performance fabrics will lean more sporty and casual. Second, the size of the bag makes a big difference in terms of how you will wear it, and what can fit inside. For example, a very bulky and large pack is more likely to be worn crossbody than on your actual waistline.
