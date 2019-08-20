Story from Beauty

8 Timeless Wedding Hairstyles For The Fall Bride

Megan Decker
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
If you're a bride-to-be planning a fall wedding, you're probably feeling the pressure right about now. Whether your date is in early September or at the tail end of November, there are likely a few last-minute boxes that need to be checked, like deciding on the party favours and planning what your hair will look like when you say "I do." While ordering 200 monogrammed cookies is a simple task you can delegate to your mom or a wedding planner, your bridal hairstyle is something you'll want to handle yourself.
After months of planning, you probably already have a Pinterest board of hair inspiration. So, the next step is a dry-run with your wedding-day stylist. You'll want to live with the piece-y half-up hairstyle or braided bun for a full day to make sure the look really feels like you — and that it lasts for longer than 30 minutes. To help spark your excitement, we've rounded up several simple wedding hairstyles perfect for a fall bride. Click through to find inspiration for your rehearsal dinner, reception, or the walk down the aisle.
The matte red lip and polished waves are elegant, but it's the accessory — here, a diamond hairpin — that makes the whole look bridal.
Forgo the veil altogether and wear your hair in two dutch braids sprinkled with baby's breath.
If you're going with an undone updo, make it extra special with a few studded clips on the side.
The back of your dress might not be a moment, but this skinny, double-strand headband — flipped and fashioned to the back — will take everyone's breath away when you walk down the aisle.
Pearl accessories are both on trend and classically bridal. For fall, we're partial to this pearl-lined headband, designed by Lele Sadoughi, that comes in both white and black satin.
Or, try two stacked pearl barrettes, paired with a burgundy lip and rust-toned eyeshadow.
A rectangular barrette is fun because it lets your freshly highlighted hair peek through the centre.
If you're wearing your hair in a braided style, consider accenting your design with cuffs or rings à la Candace Marie.
