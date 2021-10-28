The Best Fall Dresses, According To Shoppers Who Bought Them

The fall is officially here, which means cue the pumpkin-spiced everything, leafy retreats to log cabins, and of course, cozy knits. But if you thought the end of summer also meant the end of the dress, let us remind you that there are a number of fabulous fall frocks just waiting to be paired with your favourite pair of autumn-ready chunky loafers. But which one to pick?
While there are some fall dress trends you can count on to make a comeback as soon as temperatures start to drop (we're talking sleeves, plaid, and sweater-inspired styles), others are more of the minute, like smocked bodices and cardigans that can double as a dress. Whether you want to go classic or cheeky, sleek or simple, fancy or fun, we turned to shoppers themselves to help us find the top picks for the season ahead. They've left ratings and reviews across the best-selling styles from all our go-to retailers, like Madewell, Anthropologie, Free People, and beyond. We've rounded up over a dozen of the best fall dresses on the internet right now.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors. Reviews edited for spelling and clarity.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.