4 Easy & Affordable TikTok Routines That’ll Transform Your Skin

Dermatologist Dr. Jenny Liu has the perfect skincare routine for 'normal' skin, which is skin that is neither too oily nor too dry. Cleansing twice a day (in the morning and evening) is your first step. Choose a gentle cleanser that won't strip the skin, making it feel tight or uncomfortable, such as Honest Beauty Gentle Gel Cleanser, $12.99 USD . In the morning, Dr. Liu suggests following your cleanse with a vitamin C serum to boost brightness and to protect against environmental aggressors like pollution. R29 loves Lumene Nordic C [Valo] Glow Boost Essence, $33.70 . Then apply a light moisturizer followed by high factor sunscreen , or simply a moisturizing sunscreen. Take these products up to your eye area for added moisture.