It’s that special time of year in Canada when cold temperatures outside and dry air inside— plus the shock that your skin experiences going in and out of environments with radically different temps — gang up on our faces until they start to turn into crumbling husks of their former bouncy selves. All this stress can damage the outer layer of your skin — the moisture barrier that keeps juiciness in and baddies like evil bacteria out.
In addition to avoiding harsh or fragranced cleansers, running a humidifier in your bedroom at night, and drinking things other than coffee and alcohol (who, you?), here are some heavy duty moisturizers that will help your thirsty, thirsty skin get through winter.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.