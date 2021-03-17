5 Low-Maintenance Hairstyles To See You Through Until Salons Reopen

While we look forward to hair salons reopening in the near future, pretty much all of us are trying our best to conceal split ends, dry lengths and maybe even DIY hair colour mishaps. Our trusty claw clips have come in handy to hide a multitude of hair sins and have also taken the chore out of styling but frankly, we're a bit bored of them. In other words, we're in need of some serious hair inspiration.
No one understands effortlessly glamorous hair quite like British hairstylist and Hollywood favourite, Chris Appleton. His famous clients include J.Lo, Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa, and chic, uncomplicated styles are his forte. We recently sat down with the pro himself, who talked us through five quick and easy hair looks to try during the last weeks of lockdown. The best part? They'll only take you a matter of moments to achieve.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.