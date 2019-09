2018 is in full swing and our love for cruelty-free, sustainable beauty is at an all-time high. Vegan beauty has begun to dominate our bathroom shelves and ethical brands are taking over our makeup bags. But as ever, when you're committed to helping the planet, there's always more you can do. If you're one of the many people who've decided that this is the year to commit to a kinder beauty regime, then get ready to take the next step and make your trips to the salon as ethical as possible.