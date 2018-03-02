2018 is in full swing and our love for cruelty-free, sustainable beauty is at an all-time high. Vegan beauty has begun to dominate our bathroom shelves and ethical brands are taking over our makeup bags. But as ever, when you're committed to helping the planet, there's always more you can do. If you're one of the many people who've decided that this is the year to commit to a kinder beauty regime, then get ready to take the next step and make your trips to the salon as ethical as possible.
Fortunately for us all, going cruelty-free doesn't mean having to give up a pamper session. All over the UK, super chic salons are now offering great beauty treatments which are kind not only to animals but also to the planet. So whether you're in need of a colour and cut, an indulgent manicure or even a makeup overhaul, there's somewhere out there to do you good, inside and out.
Click through to see our guide to the cutest ethical beauty salons in the UK.