Imagine a world in which you can shuffle into your tiny kitchenette in fuzzy socks and a dressing gown, grab a cereal bowl, a spoon, and a jar of coconut oil, and walk away 10 minutes later with a Duchess of Sussex-level glow — having spent virtually no money at all. Celebrity facialist Nichola Joss says it's possible.
Joss, the expert behind the complexions of seemingly poreless stars like Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle, and Gwyneth Paltrow, tells us that the humble DIY face mask is every A-lister's best-kept skin secret. "At-home face masks are amazing, and I fully endorse them," she says. "They're easy, free, and you have full control of the ingredients you're putting on your skin — which is why most of my clients love them."
Ahead, Joss breaks down the five universal kitchen cupboard ingredients that double as brightening, soothing, and exfoliating skin-care essentials — all of which you can grab for as little as a few bucks at your local supermarket and also eat for breakfast. You may not be royalty, but you are resourceful.