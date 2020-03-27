The Ultimate Spring Cleaning Playlist, Curated By Real Women

It's officially spring and many of us are also stuck inside our homes for the foreseeable future. That means it's most definitely time to get cleaning. Though you might have some extra time, that may not be enough to motivate you to get off the couch and actually do a deep spring cleaning of your apartment or house. One thing that will actually inspire you to tackle the mess, though, is a kickass playlist of only the most entertaining music.
We asked people to share their favourite songs to listen to while they clean, and here, you'll find every last one of their top picks. From pump-up jams to soothing ballads, these songs will get you through even the toughest cleaning and organizing tasks you're facing as you take on a spring home refresh. Ahead, press play and get to work transforming every last grimy and cluttered corner into someplace worthy of spending time.