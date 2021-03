The Loafer Has Gone Diesel & We’re Here For It

Thanks to juiced-up and highly-embellished hardware with expanded proportions, the chunky loafer is soft-shoeing out of its stuffy sartorial comfort zone . Plus, the addition of sky-high treaded soles means that the brogue offers quite a bit more shock absorption than its more delicate predecessors — upping the support factor just in time for warm-weather walkabouts. Ahead, find 14 of such bulked-up loafers that will help you stomp into a new season.