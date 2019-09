10 Ways To Add Drama To Your Box Braids This Fall

There are two types of women: Those who love to play in their hair, and those who just want to be done with it already. Somehow, box braids work for both. If you're in the first group, you can try different hair colours, part designs, and beaded accessories in your braids for an element of experimentation. And if your hair is a daily, time-consuming burden, you can sit in a salon for four hours and be done with styling for a full month.