I Dyed My Damaged Blonde Hair Back To Brunette — & I’ve Never Been Happier

Up for the challenge, Pinto begins the correction process by shampooing and towel drying Gooch's bleach-damaged hair. She coats her still-damp strands with a dark, almost red-tinged dye to "fill in" the stripped strands. "I go in and replace the underlying pigment in the hair that was removed from the bleaching," Pinto explains of her colouring technique. "I went a bit darker on the top and one shade lighter towards the bottom because our hair is naturally a bit darker at the root and lighter towards the ends."