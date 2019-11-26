The Absolute Best Black Friday Deals In Canada

Black Friday falls on Nov. 29 this year, which feels pretty late (it’s always the day after American Thanksgiving, which is the third Thursday in November). No wonder then that some retailers have already started heavily discounting their fall merch with Singles Day and pre-Black Friday sales and promotions to entice shoppers — cult Canadian beauty company Deciem is even discounting every product by 23% for the entire month!
If you can control yourself from filling your shopping cart before Friday, please try: The main discounts are still to come, with most retailers and brands saving their best deals for this weekend and Cyber Monday. Personally, I’m planning to wait until the end of the week to get the bulk of my holiday shopping done, although I’ve started to scout my favourite e-commerce sites and brick-and-mortar boutiques and compare pricing in advance for bigger-ticket items like Airpods Pro and a new couch.
To get you started strategizing, here are some of the best Canadian Black Friday sales. Click through, mind the fine print, and plan your shopping accordingly.
If you can control yourself from filling your shopping cart before Friday, please try: The main discounts are still to come, with most retailers and brands saving their best deals for this weekend and Cyber Monday. Personally, I’m planning to wait until the end of the week to get the bulk of my holiday shopping done, although I’ve started to scout my favourite e-commerce sites and brick-and-mortar boutiques and compare pricing in advance for bigger-ticket items like Airpods Pro and a new couch.
To get you started strategizing, here are some of the best Canadian Black Friday sales. Click through, mind the fine print, and plan your shopping accordingly.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.