Meet AirPods Pro, Apple’s New Noise-Cancelling AirPods

It's really easy to switch between these modes as you please, which you can do in four different places. There's your iPhone's Bluetooth settings, where you can select your AirPods Pro and manually select whatever mode you want for the environment you're in. Or there's the iPhone Control Center, which you can access by swiping down from the top of your screen, where you can press on the volume slide and toggle between the modes that way. There's also the AirPlay button on your Apple Watch, which lets you click through the modes, and finally the AirPods themselves, which have single buttons on each that you can press and hold to click through each Noise Control mode. You can also use the buttons to access Siri or to play, pause, and accept calls, which is very convenient and a welcome addition to the AirPod hardware.