The Most AMAZING Black Friday Sales Across Canada

We might not be celebrating American Thanksgiving or an extra-long holiday weekend this month, but we do partake in a hugely popular post-Turkey Day tradition on November 23: scouring the Black Friday sales.
It’s a relatively new phenomenon, adopted from our southern neighbour in the last decade or so, but Canadians have truly embraced Black Friday as a shopping occasion — in fact, a recent study found that many of us are spending more on Black Friday than on Boxing Day. The sale’s success relies on its convenient timing: the date is ideal for holiday gifting needs, and many brands use it to mark the first significant, across-the-board markdowns on fall merchandise.
A few retailers, such as Amazon and Holt Renfrew, won’t release information about discounts in advance. But you easily do an online search, or look at deal-focused sites like Red Flag Deals, for details on last year’s sales — a good indicator of the types of promotions to expect and the brands that will participate, although the specific mark-downs and selection will differ. My strategy is to price-out and wish-list any must-have items in advance, so I’ll recognize quickly on the big day if a deal is truly a steal or barely a sale.
Of course, many brands do share their Black Friday sale details ahead of time, which is helpful if you’re in the market for a particular big-ticket item, or want to prioritize your limited before-work shopping time. You might even want to set a rough schedule for your morning, because certain in-store deals might only be available to early birds or offered in limited quantities.
To help you get a head start on your Black Friday 2018 strategy, I’ve put together a list of 14 not-to-be-missed sales for the big day. Thank me later.