Unique Holiday Gift Ideas From Canadian Brands We Love

There’s nothing better than receiving a thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gift you didn’t know you needed, but fall in love with immediately. Give everyone on your list that feeling with a cool, irreverent find that is anything but big-box. Here, we’ve found 10 unique gift ideas from emerging and independent Canadian brands that combine good design and special touches such as superior materials and handcrafted finishes.
By buying Canadian, you’ll directly support brands that celebrate our distinctive culture and invest in communities, whether that's through Canadian manufacturing, charitable initiatives, local job creation, or by sourcing sustainable materials. And these companies prove that homegrown design doesn’t have to mean expensive — a majority of the picks are priced under $80.
