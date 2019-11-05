You don't need us to tell you that Black Friday is basically the Super Bowl of shopping season: From endless lines outside big-box stores to website crashes due to traffic overload, the Friday after Thanksgiving is a money-spending free-for-all, an all-bets-are-off bonanza. That's exactly why Deciem, the parent company of wildly popular affordable skin-care brand The Ordinary, is boycotting it this year in lieu of a month-long sale that makes every day of November a special shopping event.
Unlike previous Black Friday sales, which usually included a limited selection of products, Deciem's Black(Out) Friday sale means that prices will be slashed by 23% sitewide and in stores, before the brand goes dark on November 29. "Feeling that Black Friday is no longer a consumer or earth-friendly event, Deciem has found an alternative way to bring savings to its audience," reads a press release from the brand. "By applying a saving to all products...the brand hopes to allow people the flexibility to shop slowly for their specific concerns and needs." In an e-commerce landscape where one-day (or same-day) shipping is the norm, the idea of "shopping slowly" is refreshingly purposeful.
"We realized that with Black Friday we had unintentionally joined an environment of hype, rush and panic buying — feelings and words that do not align with us," Nicola Kilner, Deciem co-founder and CEO tells Refinery29. "We are truly humbled to have received so much support from our community, who have embraced this change in direction to what we believe, is a more human approach." The brand is already synonymous with accessibly-priced, effective formulas, and with this Black Friday boycott sale, its cult-favourite bottles just got even cheaper.
Normally, this is the part where we would say, "run, don't walk," to shop before items sell out. But with almost four full weeks left to go before the sale comes to an end, here are some Refinery29 editor favourites that we'll be stocking up on — all throughout the month, might we add.
