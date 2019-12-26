The Decade In Beauty, From #NoMakeUp To Extreme Contouring

It has been an incredibly distinctive decade for all things beauty. The hair, makeup and skincare world has seen the birth of hundreds of groundbreaking trends (including glass skin, contouring 2.0 and jelly nails), an army of exciting new brands like Fenty and The Ordinary, and of course, lots of drama courtesy of beauty empires such as Sunday Riley, Charlotte Tilbury and BeautyBlender (not forgetting anonymous beauty collective, Estée Laundry).
With a fresh decade on the horizon, there's absolutely no doubt the beauty sphere will continue to reign supreme, bringing us bigger, better movements, innovations and spectacles. Until then, we've sifted through the archives to bring you some of the most important beauty moments to define the past 10 years.