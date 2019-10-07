Fenty Beauty’s Holiday Collection Is Mini, But Mighty

When Rihanna says it's time to get excited for the holidays, you get excited. In fact, she doesn't even have to open her mouth to get us pumped for the gifting season. The brains behind Fenty Beauty just announced the first of the brand's holiday launches and, by the look of things, it's going to be a very shimmery December.
Fenty is releasing mini iterations of some of its hero items, including new Gloss Bomb colours, teeny body highlighters, and mini shimmer compacts. Of course, everything is also outfitted in chic packaging. Get a closer look at all the Fenty Beauty holiday swag to add to your wishlist when it all drops October 11th at Sephora and JCPenny, ahead.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.