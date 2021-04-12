Throughout the course of Lululemon's 23-year athleisure reign, the Canadian-born brand has garnered an impassioned fanbase that few can hold a flame to. Lulu-acolytes populate close to 200 Facebook groups, a 46,000-user Subreddit, and countless hashtags on Instagram as well as TikTok. Whatever's in its bestselling secret sauce, the internet has a hankering for it. No matter where your habit falls on the obsession spectrum — from Lulu-curious noob to veteran Lulu-lover with a colour-coded Align collection — you might want to know what the most essential, top-rated, and fanatically loved styles are.
We dug deep for customer feedback, paging through reviews on Lululemon.com and elsewhere on the virtual ether to suss out the cream of the Lululemon crop. We also consulted the exhaustive back catalog at Lulu Fanatics (a must-visit for anyone looking to stoke their obsession with the brand). Ahead, find Lululemon's most cult-favourite styles — and be sure to let us know in the comments below if there are any must-haves we missed.
