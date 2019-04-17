Absolutely! I love hair accessories because they instantly add a statement to any hair look. If you're nervous to wear accessories and want to dip your toes in, I would suggest starting at the back. Pull your hair into a low bun and place some pins on either side or below and above the bun. Another simple way to wear is to simply tuck one side behind your ear and hold it in place. Try the XL Snap Clip or the Classic Rhinestone Bobby Pins. They're both super easy and your hair will stay in place all day. I launched the #kitschxjustine range of accessories as a non-intimidating way to try the trend and play with hair accessories. I wanted to create pieces that were fun, easy to wear, and that can easily be dressed up or down and every piece can be mixed and matched.