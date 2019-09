The One Straightening Brush That Actually Works On My Curls

So, when Drybar's Brush Crush passed my desk, I didn't expect much. But the second I plugged it in, I knew this one was different. Most brushes don't do a great job at heating up, but this shot to 450 degrees in a little over a minute. I worked a heat protectant through my dry hair (this is not meant to be used on wet hair) and ran the bristles over my head in medium sections. About 40 minutes later, my hair was practically stick straight from mid-shaft to ends, though my roots still looked slightly crimped from sleeping in cornrows.