I’m certainly not ready for anything as adventurous as Lady Gaga’s 10-inch Pleaser boots or the super-stacked platforms spotted at Versace and other fall/winter 2021 runways. But we’re all going out a little more these days, dressing up for backyard dinner parties or back to school , trying out cute new post-pandemic hairstyles . So why not swap our go-to flats for wear-everywhere footwear that’s a little bit more fun, too? Square-toe sandals, block-heel mules, platform loafers, and more — the cute possibilities are endless.