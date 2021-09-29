Bored of the sweats and leggings you've been wearing on repeat all year? Your new workout-to-couch staple, the exercise dress, has arrived.
Cute dresses made for movement have been a thing in tennis and golf pretty much forever. But — perhaps inspired in part by the enduring appeal of Outdoor Voices' popular, three-year-old design — sleek, sport-agnostic takes on the exercise dress seem to be everywhere these days.
Made with workout-friendly, stretchy materials featuring breathable and moisture-wicking properties, the cutest exercise dresses are short, easy-to-wear, and made to look good on or off the court, course, or wherever you’re working out. Some feature built-in bras, attached shorts, and pockets, and all are stylish enough to be worn solo, too. (For fall, you might want to pair it under a blazer, jacket, or cardigan, and add layers like tights or a fitted turtleneck if you’re headed outdoors.)
Here are 10 workout dresses you can wear at the gym or, with some strategic layering, for fall WFH days, and even brunch dates.
