Inside Reddit’s Most Popular — & Inclusive — Bra Community

But perhaps one of the things that keeps people coming back is just how inclusive the space is. “Both the community and the moderation team keep a tight rein on any sort of judgment. It is body-positive, trans-friendly, and extremely welcoming,” says Howell. “I have been warmed by seeing how the community comes together to help people with special needs, single fathers who know that their daughters need a bra but don't know where to start, women far outside the matrix easily found in department stores, who have been miserable all their lives and can move without pain for the first time in decades.”