The Model's Guide To Easy Beach Hair For Every Type & Texture

Nothing disrupts a beach day quite like a gust of wind picking up sand and blowing it everywhere. While we can't save your beach snacks, or your still-damp swimsuit from becoming a sand trap, there is one easy way to prevent your hair from becoming a rat's nest of sunscreen, sand, and salt. Just grab your favourite detangling spray and pick one of our favourite beach-ready vacation hairstyles.
Whether you're looking for an excuse to play with fun hair accessories, an easy protective style, braid, or low bun, you'll find 14 summer-perfect looks to inspire you, ahead. Pick your favourite, grab a pin-striped towel, and don't forget the sunscreen this weekend.