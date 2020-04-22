13 Baseball Caps That Are Totally Meghan Markle-Approved

Few people have more influence over our shopping habits than Meghan Markle. So when the former Duchess of Sussex was spotted just days ago wearing her most casual look yet — a black jersey T-shirt, James Perse army green joggers, Stan Smiths, and a royal blue baseball cap — you can bet that we quickly turned to our closets (and the world of e-commerce) to recreate the laid back L.A. ensemble. And luckily, we already owned the majority of items spotted on the former royal. T-shirts: Check! Joggers: Check! Stan Smiths: Obviously, check! The only item not already a staple in our isolation wardrobes, probably due to a premature and slightly over-zealous closet clean-out, is a baseball cap.
To remedy our current lack of Meghan-approved headgear, we thought it best to round up a few of our favourites from today’s selection. From hypebeast styles courtesy of Aries, Noah, and études to more classic options via Hat Attack, Uniqlo, and Everlane, the baseball cap market is full of welcome surprises. So whether you’re a full-blown Meghan Markle stan or just looking to camouflage yourself during those once-daily strolls around the neighbourhood, we guarantee that the baseball cap for you is somewhere in the 13 options ahead.
