These Cool Cleansers Make Washing Your Face Really Fun

Tedious tasks can haunt our days. Folding our laundry? Pass. Washing the dishes? Thanks, but no thanks. Washing our faces? I mean, we will, but we'd really rather not. We have no solutions for making the first two chores bearable, but why does cleaning our faces have to be boring AF when other skin-care steps, like masking, are so fun? We set out to make cleansing great again.
Here are some new options that have us heading to the sink with a little more pep in our step. Scroll for our favourite cleansers and tools that bring the party.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.