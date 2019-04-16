Beautiful Airbnb Rentals That Double As Animal Sanctuaries

Your dream vacation may look like a tropical beach filled with swimsuits, sandals, and sand — and we feel that. But, if it looks more like a farm filled with fuzzy, furry, and feathery friends, then we've got major travel-tea to spill: taking a trip to an animal-filled oasis isn't only possible, it's rentable too. Llama-lovers, this one's for you.
We did major recon on beautiful Airbnbs that also double as sanctuaries for llamas, horses, goats, potbelly pigs, and more, with rental proceeds going towards rescue-animal care and rehabilitation programs. Whether it's a cozy alpaca ranch in California, an eco-monkey reserve in Belize, or a solar-powered goat farm in South Africa, the 17 rentals ahead are made for four-legged friends and their biggest fans — and all come passionately recommended from the animal-lovers who stayed there, first-hand.
Scroll on to book your next vacation complete with all the hands-on animal experiences that your heart desires: from feeding to farming, petting, and caring for a crew of cute creatures.
