Psst, Save $40 On The Always Pan (For Two Weeks Only!)

Unlike other popular cookware brands, the Always Pan can only be found at Our Place. So, if we desire the magic pot of internet lore, we can’t just click over to Nordstrom Rack's red-tag clearance section to snag it — we have to shop it straight from the source. Luckily for us, the one and only home of the cult-favourite wonder pot just announced a rare two-week promo on its most-wanted stock. From now until Oct. 18, shoppers can snag the Always Pans for $40 off. The retailer gave us a generous amount of time to cash in on this fleeting deal, but it's best to act fast before your favourite colourway says ta ta for now. For more info on the famed cookware staple, keep reading our U.S. shopping team reviews below.
I had come to terms with the fact that crispy eggs equal a crusty pan — but, today, my assumptions (just like my eggs) were flipped upside down.
ALEXANDRA POLK, R29 LIFESTYLE WRITER
If any product belongs in the R29 Tried & True hall of fame, it's the Always Pan; multiple members on the team are proud owners of it and have dropped their fair share of reviews. The sustainable kitchen staple has 8-in-1 cookware functionality. It's non-toxic, non-stick, and (in theory) replaces everything from a frying pan to a sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, spatula (this one is made of beechwood) and spoon rest. The only thing it doesn't do is cook the food for us.
When I whipped up three meals in my sage Always Pan, my egg-frying game was truly changed forever: "My eggs were crisp, and not a single crunchy fried remnant was left in the pan. From previous frying experiences, I had come to terms with the fact that crispy eggs equal a crusty pan — but, today, my assumptions (just like my eggs) were flipped upside down."
U.S. Shopping Editor Elizabeth Buxton was similarly floored by the magic pan's intuitive design when she tested the Lavender model (sadly, this colour's out of stock) while cooking up a one-pot chicken dinner: "Not only was it an ample size for fitting the hodgepodge of ingredients I threw its way, but its built-in spoon-rest design served as an invaluable addition for keeping my countertop less grease-covered. (I also used the nifty nesting steam basket to pre-steam my broccoli before sauteeing!)"
Its built-in spoon-rest design served as an invaluable addition for keeping my countertop less grease-covered.
ELIZABETH BUXTON, R29 EDITOR
Our Place is a company that considers its environmental impact by implementing sustainable shipping methods; each pan is shipped in 100 per cent recyclable and biodegradable boxes that total under 10 pieces (including the box itself). Each Always Pan comes packaged with an instruction pamphlet on care & cleaning plus a bonus all-natural sponge. The chic colour options include a Spice, Blue Salt, Terracotta (its newest hue), Sage, Heat (a red-hot Lunar New Year colourway), Steam and Char. Head over to Our Place's site right now to score a limited-time $40 off deal on the Always Pan in any shade of choice (except Lavender) — and, yes, we can confirm that you won't find a better deal anywhere else.
Whether you choose to believe us or trust the over 13,000 reviews (and 4.5-star rating) on-site, we think buying this pan is always a worthy investment.
