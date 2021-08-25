When I want to escape, there’s no easier way to do it than pulling up my Netflix app. I get a real thrill from seeing all the boxes and thinking about what new and interesting worlds are waiting for me. This week’s batch of new releases offers plenty in the way of travelling without getting off my couch.
There’s DIY series Motel Makeover, which follows April Brown and Sarah Sklash as they renovate the second location of their popular Canadian boutique hotel brand, The June Motel, and inspires thoughts of the perfect weekend getaway. Netflix’s newest addition to its collection of Korean dramas, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, is set in a seaside village so dreamy, I can taste the salt in the air. Meanwhile, Quentin Tarantino’s rich period drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood offers a trip back in time to 1960s-era L.A, and He’s All That forgoes the time travel in favour of reinventing a '90s favourite in present-day California.
Where will you be off to first? Read on for more on Netflix Canada’s newest titles to decide for yourself.