Can You Handle Netflix’s Brand New Cherry Flavor?

The problem is, Boro also makes your life a living hell, too. Something Lisa learns a tad bit too late. (All the kittens she ralphs up — and there are a lot — are payment for Boro’s unique services.) Soon, people are being burned alive, ripping out their own eyeballs, and having non consensual lobotomies as a result of Lisa’s desire for vengeance. It’s all a bit gross, but it’s also an allegory for the price of fame and artistic freedom. Does that make it any easier to watch? Hell no, but, some might be happy to hear it’s not all gore for gore’s sake. There is something more that this series is driving at. And like a car crash, it's hard to look away.