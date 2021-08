The first season of Modern Love featured an all-star cast , recruiting stars like Anne Hathaway , Andy Garcia, and Dev Patel to bring these sigh-inducing stories to life. Season two follows the same high standards and features even more talented actors — we've got a superhero, an activist, a vampire, and a dragon-rider in the mix — to make you want to want to give dating and romance a second chance. (No guarantees your love story will end like these, though.)