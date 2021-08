Beyoncé Wore Chaps & Cow-Print Opera Gloves In The New Ivy Park Campaign

To showcase that, Ivy Park posted an Instagram video earlier this week that showed Turman and his granddaughter Melinda, wearing pieces from the collection while caring for horses on a ranch. “I’ve always loved horses, ever since I was a kid,” Turman says in the video. “I used to go up to Central Park to the stables and I’d say to the man, ‘Hey, I’ll shovel all that horse manure if you’ll let me ride the horse for free.’” Turman — in addition to starring in shows like Fargo, The Wire, and How To Get Away With Murder — co-founded a free Western-style summer camp for inner-city and at-risk youth with his wife Jo-Ann, according to the Instagram post's caption . He also won the 1999 Regional Team Roping Finals, was inducted into the Western Heritage Multi-Cultural Museum's Hall of Fame in 2011, and was instrumental in bringing the Black Rodeo to CBS on Juneteenth this year.