Flashbacks reveal that Big John survived the would-be drowning, made his way to a sandbar, and survived long enough to craft John B. a clue for the Royal Merchant gold. We see a corpse in Big John’s island shelter; the corpse is holding the compass Big John left for his son and in the same position viewers last saw Big John alive. This is John B.’s body. Except, apparently, it’s not — since the season 2 finale shows Big John alive and not exactly well in Barbados. The series now has to explain how Scooter (David Ury), another associate of Ward, found Big John’s corpse months prior. Outer Banks can’t even pretend this newly resurfaced Big John is actually a surprise identical twin — checking a classic melodrama trope box — since he seemingly directly refers to John B. as his “son.”

