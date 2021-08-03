The season 2 soundtrack reflects the change in location, and also the change in stakes. While there's still a lot of alt-rock (Khruangbin, especially, pops up several times in seasons 1 and 2), there's some heavier music, too, especially when we're listening through JJ's (Rudy Pankow) headphones. But one of the coolest parts? All the music from the Caribbean and the Caribbean coast infused throughout this season's soundtrack, including songs by Toots and the Maytals and Blind Blake and the Royal Victoria Hotel Calypsos.