Season 1 was set to lots of uptempo, summery indie rock, but everything about Outer Banks' second season is a little different — music included. When we first see John B. (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), they're still on their way to Nassau, where they hope to find the $400 million worth of gold stored on her family's property (and also hide from the police, but that's neither here nor there). The rest of the Pogues, meanwhile, are laser-focused on exonerating John B., and their mission takes them across state lines to Charleston.