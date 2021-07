The LC & Mark Drama From The Love Is Blind Reunion, Explained

On After the Altar, LC meets for lunch with Jessica, Diamond Jack , and Giannina Gibelli . LC explains that she broke up with Mark, because she dropped him off at the airport when he said he was going to visit his dad for his birthday, but the next day she says she saw a picture of him on Reddit “all over” another girl. As she tells it, she confronted him and said she didn't want to be in a relationship that’s not exclusive. She claims Mark was defensive and said, “I’m not that kind of guy.” She says she also DM-ed the woman to tell her she didn’t know about their relationship apparently being open, but didn’t get a response.